The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced the Class 12 board exam results on May 2, 2019. The exams commenced on February 15 and ended on April 4 for all subjects.

Many were under the assumption that the results will be announced in the third week of May since that was the pattern over the past few years. However, they have been announced earlier this time.

To check your marks you can go to http://cbseresults.nic.in and click on Class 12 results 2019, fill in your details and submit it.

You can also download the marks to print out a hard copy.