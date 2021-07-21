Brisbane was selected as the venue to host the 2032 Olympics as per the new selection process that was overhauled two years ago. Under this new process, Brisbane emerged as the sole candidate, making Australia a three-time host of the summer games.

The International Olympic Committee approved Brisbane's bid in a 72-5 vote, according to a statement on Wednesday. Brisbane will become the third Australian city to host the Summer Games after Melbourne and Sydney in the past.

"This new approach is lighter, more collaborative, more compact, and has a positive impact. Now we always have a significant pool of interested parties for 2036, and even for 2040," IOC President Thomas Bach said.

The IOC listed Brisbane's expenditure as 80 per cent less than the average candidate for the games in 2020, 2024 and 2028. If no pandemic hits, the event is scheduled to take place from July 23 to August 8, 2032.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison welcomed the decision and said the Olympic games will push economic growth and social benefits in the country. "We know the impact on Sydney more than two decades ago was transformative," Morrison said. "We can now expect a repeat for Brisbane and communities across Queensland."

Brisbane Mayor upbeat

Upbeat over the announcement, Adrian Schrinner, the lord mayor of Brisbane, said the six-year-long effort of the city to host the Olympics has been rewarded. "Our purpose was to seek an amazing, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for our region and for our city," Schrinner said on Twitter.

He further revealed that hosting the Olympics and Paralympics will provide an $8.1 billion boost for the Queensland region. The estimated cost to prepare Brisbane for the event is $5 billion, according to local reports.