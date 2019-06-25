West Indies cricket legend Brian Lara who is currently in India working as an analyst for Star Sports had to be admitted to a hospital in Parel, Mumbai due to chest pain. The 50-year old former West Indian batsmen has been in India for a long time and covered both the Indian Premier League as well as the World Cup for official broadcasters.

Considered one of the greatest batsmen of all time, Lara holds the record of having scored the highest individual score – 400 not out that he recorded against England at Antigua in early 2004. He also holds the record for the highest first-class score of 501 which he managed against Durham in the 1994 English county season while playing for Warwickshire.

The hospital where he is admitted, Global Hospital, will issue an official statement on the condition of the legendary cricketer in a short while.