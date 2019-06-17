At least 30 people have died in a series of suicide attacks by Boko Haram militants in the northeastern region of Nigeria on Monday, June 17, emergency services reported. 0More than 40 people were injured.

According to Usman Kachalla, head of operations at the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), the death toll has increased. "The death toll from the attack has so far increased to 30. We have over 40 people injured," he said.

According to reports, three militants detonated explosives outside a hall in Konduga, 38 kilometers from the Borno state capital Maiduguri, where a crowd of football fans were watching a match on TV.

Last year, two male suicide bombers detonated bombs at a market near Muna Garage in Maiduguri, Nigeria.

(This is breaking story. More details will be updated.)