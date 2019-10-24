While the fight for Haryana heads towards a photo finish, in north Haryana, the Bharatiya Janata Party is winning big. Both the Ambala seats – Ambala Cantt and Ambala City – are heading to the saffron party. From the former constituency, Anil Vij, a cabinet minister in the current government is leading.

The two reserved seats that are displaying trends – Sadhaura and Shahabad – are also seeing a BJP lead. From Sadhaura, incumbent Balwant Singh is ahead. In Shahabad also, the incumbent Krishan Kumar, also a minister in the current government is leading.

Central Haryana is throwing up a varied mix of trends. Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda is leading from his Garhi Sampla-Kiloi while his party's candidate Dharmender Singh Dhull is also ahead in the neighbouring constituency of Julana.

This is also the area where many Jat-dominated constituencies are. Apart from these two seats, others in the area are seeing both BJP and Jannayak Janata Party of Dushyant Chautala in the lead. Chautala himself is ahead from Uchana Kalan.