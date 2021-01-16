In a tragic turn-of-events, Bigg Boss talent manager Pista Dhakad passed away in a road accident. The incident happened on January 15, 2021. The talent manager was coming back home from Bigg Boss Weekend Ka Vaar shoot when the mishap happened. Pista was a known face in the industry. The accident happened near Film City.

Pista was known for managing several Bigg Boss contestants. Prince Narula and his wife, Yuvika Chaudhary were also one of her clients. It was Narula who took to social media to share the news.

He wrote, "RIP @pista_dhakad tu vo insaan the jis ko koi kabhi bhool nahe pai ga bro . Tu hum sab k dil main ase hai jaise pata nahe hum bachpan se sath ho tere jaise postive insaan nahe dakha jo hamesha sab ka acha or hamesha kush rehte the. Pata nahe tha abhe jab main tu or yuvi goa gai the vo humara last trip hoga or tere kami koi puri nahe kar pai ga humare industry main bhe or humare zindigi main bhe love u always. Last night she met with an accident." (You were a person whom no one can ever forget. You have stayed in our hearts like our childhood friend. We have never seen anyone so positive who always wishes well for everyone. Had no idea that when I, you and Yuvika went to Goa that would be our last trip. No one would be able to cover this loss in the industry or in our lives."

Pista was in her 20s. Apart from being associated with Endemol, she also closely worked with Khatron Ke Khiladi. Shehnaz Gill also took to Twitter and wrote, "Such a joyful, vibrant, and a happy soul. You will be missed by everyone who's life you touched #RIP Pista." Devoleena Bhattacharjee also mourned the loss and wrote, "What the hell is going on i have no clue...Oh god pista i have no words to express my grief the pain...pistu we spoke just last night..i love you baby..❤️Life is indeed a bitch and unpredictable...Rest in peace my girl..I am going to miss you my pista badam..I am going to miss you...Condolences and strength to her family & friends."

Rest in peace, Pista!