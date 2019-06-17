In what is an another injury problem for the Indian cricket team in the ongoing World Cup, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been all but ruled out of the next two games of the Men in Blue. Virat Kohli made this announcement during the presentation ceremony of the India vs Pakistan match but he didn't seem too concerned by the matter.

The Indian captain said the injury doesn't seem to be too serious and he expects the medium pacer to get back into shape for the team's seventh match of the tournament.

Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has already been ruled out of almost the entire remaining league round of the World Cup though the Indian team management is hopeful of his recovery before the semis start. Bhuvi walked off the field in the fifth over of the Indian innings after seeming to be in trouble with his hamstring. However, India had two additional seamers in their line up in the form of Hardik Pandya and Vijay Shankar. Both of them picked up two wickets to help India register an easy win.

Kohli also said that the way the other bowlers stepped up in the absence of Bhuvneshwar was admirable and it makes him more confident about his team's ability to deal with the absence of their new ball bowler.