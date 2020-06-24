Hours after Union minister Shripad Naik said that it would look into the report submitted by Patanjali Ayurved and then decide about giving final permission to the company over the medicine, the Ayush ministry said that Coronil will not be allowed to be sold in the market until all clearances are given.

The development happened after a Licence Officer from the Ayurved Department of the Uttarakhand government claimed that the Coronil application license was approved for immunity booster, cough and fever, not Covid-19.

The licencing officer said that Patanjali's application didn't mention coronavirus according to which the licence was issued. Speaking to news agency ANI, the officer said, "As per Patanjali's application, we issued them licence. They didn't mention coronavirus, we only approved licence for immunity booster, cough & fever."

"We'll issue them a notice asking how they got permission to make the kit for Covid-19," the Uttarakhand Ayurved Department Officer said.

Patanjali submitted report on Coronil

Earlier today, Shripad Naik said that Patanjali Ayurved has submitted to the Ayush ministry its report on the company's medicine, which it has launched with the claim that it can cure the novel coronavirus pandemic in a week.

The Ayush minister said that the ministry would look into the Patanjali's report and then decide about giving further permission to the firm over the sale of the medicine.

The Ayush minister was speaking to news agency PTI over the phone from the national capital, a day after his ministry asked Patanjali Ayurved to provide "at the earliest" the composition and other details of the medicine. The ministry had also ordered the firm to stop advertisingthe product until the "issue" is examined.

"Baba Ramdev has produced a new medicine. Whatever research they have done, it should come to the Ayush Ministry for authentication," he said.

"We will be able to speak about it only when we look into the claims. I was told that they (Patanjali) have submitted a report to the ministry. The ministry will look into the report and final permission will be given after going through it," Naik told the news agency.

(With agency inputs)