For all those England fans who thought their team had won half the battle by bowling out Australia for 179 on day 1 of the third Ashes Test, there was a rude shock in waiting. On the morning of day 2, Australia's bowlers put up a majestic show of seam bowling to reduce the hosts to 54/6 at lunch.

The damage was done early on by Josh Hazlewood who bowled a testing line and length and fully utilised the swing and seam on offer. He first got the wicket of opener Jason Roy who tried an ambitious drive but only got an edge to be taken by David Warner at first slip.

Joe Root was done in by another beautiful delivery that pitched and straightened. Root was out for a second-ball duck after being out on his first ball in the previous innings. The ruthless attack continued with Cummins getting opener Rory Burns out after he struggled for 27 deliveries.

Ben Stokes played a bad shot to be dismissed for eight and Joe Denly was dismissed on his 49th delivery after fighting hard - both wickets picked up by James Pattinson. To rub salt in the wound, Hazlewood got Bairstow out to reduce the hosts to 45/6.