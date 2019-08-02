West Indian all-rounder Andre Russell, who was picked to play the first two T20Is against India in Florida in the hope that he could recover from the knee injury that he carried and aggravated during the Global T20 tournament in Canada, has been ruled out of those matches. Jason Mohammad, a middle-order batsman, has been chosen as his replacement.

Russell has been suffering from a serious problem in his knee for a long time and it was due to it that he had to be withdrawn from West Indies' World Cup team in the latter half of the tournament. The Jamaican all-rounder had shown superb form with the bat during the Indian Premier League in this year's season. It was on back of that performance that he got picked in the team for the World Cup.

In that tournament, he also bowled with high pace but his injury prevented his full participation. With him out, many Indian bowlers would heave a sigh of relief. However, it's a great opportunity for Mohammad who has been in good form in the West Indies domestic circuit.