On Wednesday, it was reported that BMC has sealed Malaika Arora's building after a resident was tested positive for coronavirus. And if the latest report is to be believed, Amrita Arora's father-in-law has also been tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a report in an entertainment portal called Scuttlebutt, Amrita's father-in-law had come in contact with a nurse and hence got infected with the virus. It was the same building Tuscany where Amrita's sister Malaika Arora resides. Amrita's father-in-law stays at the 6th floor of the building.

When Amrita was contacted by the portal, she confirmed the news and added that her father-in-law has now recovered and is in a healthy state.