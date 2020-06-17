After Arvind Kejriwal and Satyendar Jain, now Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Atishi has been quarantined at her house in the national capital. The AAP MLA from Kalkaji Assembly segment in south Delhi has tested positive for Covid-19.

The 39-year-old AAP leader complained of a fever and mild cough on Tuesday (June 16) following which she was screened for the deadly virus. Her test results returned today and now she is under home quarantine.

Saurabh Bharadwaj, AAP leader and an MLA from Delhi's Greater Kailash area, wrote: "Get well soon Atishi and Akshay Marathe (an AAP member who has also tested positive for COVID-19), recover soon from corona".

Satyendar Jain tests negative

Earlier on Tuesday, party colleague and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was admitted to the hospital with complaints of high fever and breathing difficulties.

Satyendar Jain, took to Twitter saying, "Due to high grade fever and a sudden drop of my oxygen levels last night I have been admitted to RGSSH. Will keep everyone updated."

Satyendar Jain, however, tested corona negative and is slated to be tested again today.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was also tested for coronavirus after fever. His reports too came negative.

Delhi has seen a worrying surge in COVID-19 cases, with over 1,000 fresh infections reported daily for the past few days. The total number of cases is inching towards the 45,000-mark, with 1,859 new cases reported in the past 24 hours.