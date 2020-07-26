As many as seven people were injured, injured three 'seriously' on Sunday, July 26, after a car swerved off a road and ploughed into pedestrians outside a train station in Berlin, the capital of Germany.

The incident took place in Hardenbergplatz, outside the Zoological Garden railway station, the Metro daily quoted the German DPA news agency as saying in a report.

Berlin's fire department confirmed on Twitter that some of the pedestrians suffered serious injuries, and that a rescue helicopter was deployed to help.

(More details awaited)