Hafiz Saeed, the man behind the 26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai, was arrested in Pakistan on Wednesday afternoon. The founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba and the chief of Jama'at-ud-Da'wah has been sent to judicial custody. This comes a day after Pakistan opened its airspace to civilian and commercial flights for the first time since the Balakot airstrike in February.

The arrest also comes days ahead of Prime Minister Imran Khan's US visit. Khan is likely to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on July 22.

Saeed was arrested from Lahore by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Pakistan's Punjab Police. He has been sent to judicial custody. The 69-year-old was earlier booked along with 12 accomplices for terror funding. He is facing 23 terror-related cases in Pakistan, India Today reported.

Khan's US visit is being seen as an attempt to repair the ties between the two countries as the Pakistan government is frequently accused of facilitating terrorism. Pakistan was also dangerously close to being blacklisted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) earlier this year and was put on the grey list after the organisation directed the country to act against terror outfits. Pakistan has been given October as the deadline to prove its efforts to counter terrorism on its soil.

Saeed is listed as a global terrorist by the United Nations and the United States had earlier announced a $10 million bounty for his arrest.