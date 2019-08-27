At least 16 people were killed and five injured in Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district after a truck overturned on two vehicles on Tuesday, August 27.

The injured were rushed to a local hospital, said the Superintendent of Police (City), Dinesh Tripathi.

The truck was speeding when it hit a van and overturned on a tempo on the Jamka crossing on NH-24. According to PTI, the deceased were travelling in the van and include a woman and three children.

Taking cognizance of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the district administration to provide medical care to the injured. Directions to provide appropriate compensation were also given.

(More details are awaited.)