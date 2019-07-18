One person was killed and 38 injured after a man started a fire at Kyoto Animation Co., a famous animation production studio in Japan's Kyoto on Thursday morning.

The police are trying to ascertain if people are still trapped in the building, Kyodo News reports.

The suspect, a 41-year-old man, was also injured in the incident. The injured have been transported to the hospital.

Witnesses said that they first heard explosions and then saw black smoke erupting from the building. The injured were carried out of the building moments later.

"A person with singed hair was lying down and there were bloody footprints," said a witness was quoted as saying by Kyodo News.

Another witness said, "I heard a bang and the black smoke and the burning smell were awful."

This incident comes just months after a man went on a stabbing spree in Tokyo, attacking 17 schoolgirls and killing one of them. An adult was also killed in the attack.

(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)