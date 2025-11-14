Veteran actor Dharmendra was recently hospitalised at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after reportedly experiencing breathlessness. His family later announced that he had been discharged and would continue his recovery at home under medical supervision. The actor was taken home on Wednesday morning, accompanied by doctors, and has since been receiving treatment at his residence.

However, on Thursday morning, Sunny Deol lashed out at the media stationed outside Dharmendra's residence for capturing photos and videos of celebrities visiting to check on the veteran actor.

Earlier this week, Several celebrities and members of the Deol family, who were frequently seen visiting Breach Candy Hospital and Dharmendra's home, were mobbed by paparazzi. Numerous videos circulating online showed photographers crowding around the cars of Sunny, Bobby, Esha, and other celebs.

Taking cognisance of the paparazzi chaos and the spread of unverified reports, with some media channels even falsely declaring Dharmendra dead, on Thursday morning, Sunny Deol confronted photographers and urged them to leave, demanding privacy for the family.

Breach Candy Hospital employee arrested

Amid this chaos, a disturbing video of an ailing Dharmendra lying on a hospital bed went viral on social media. The video showed the veteran actor surrounded by his family, with Sunny and Bobby appearing emotional, and Dharmendra's first wife, Prakash Kaur was seen crying inconsolably. The clip quickly went viral across Instagram and several entertainment pages.

The clip was reportedly filmed by a hospital staff member, as no media personnel were permitted inside the hospital.

Later in the evening, it was reported that the hospital employee who secretly recorded the video was arrested for violating the actor's and his family's privacy. According to a report by HT City, the individual was taken into custody, and Breach Candy Hospital has initiated an internal inquiry to ensure such breaches do not occur again.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police have also cleared the paparazzi gathered outside Dharmendra's residence after neighbours reportedly complained about the disturbance. Officers asked media personnel to move away from the area as the situation was causing inconvenience to residents.

Several celebrities, including Karan Johar, Farah Ali Khan, Ameesha Patel, and Nikitin Dheer, have condemned the intrusive media coverage, calling it a media circus around the ailing actor.

Earlier in the day, Ranvir Shorey wrote, "I hope there are criminal proceedings against whoever shot and released the video of Dharmendra ji and his family in hospital! It is time mobile phone users are held responsible for their actions, like anyone using any machine!.."