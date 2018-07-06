Brazil take on Belgium in the second-quarter-final of Fifa World Cup 2018 at Kazan Arena, Kazan on Friday, June 6.

When does the match start and how to watch it live on TV, online

The much-anticipated quarter-final of the ongoing World Cup will start at 9 pm local time, 11:30 pm IST and 7 pm BST.

Brazil vs Belgium preview

Brazil and Belgium are the only two sides among the top-five in Fifa rankings to have escaped the giant-killers. The upcoming clash certainly is worthy of a final, given the firepower the two sides possess.

All eyes will be on Neymar as the Paris Saint-Germain star has let his theatrics overshadow his performances in Russia.

Can Thiago Silva & Co. impress once again?

Meanwhile, Brazil are heading into the match after having not conceded a goal in the last 310 minutes of their campaign in Russia. The Selecao who are known for their flair haven't been flamboyant but have wonderfully mixed caution with aggression under coach Tite.

Thiago Silva-led backline has been hard to break and have conceded only one goal, which came during their 1-1 draw against Switzerland in their World Cup opener.

Tite would be hoping for similar defensive discipline on Friday as they face Belgium, the side with the most number of goals this season — 12. Left-back Marcelo's return from injury will come as a big boost to the five-time champions.

The Red Devils have a star-studded line-up as the likes of Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard, and Kevin de Bruyne can single-handedly tear apart opposition backlines.

Belgium survived a scare against Japan in the Round of 16 as they clawed their way back after being 2-0 down at the hour-mark. However, the hard-fought win should only boost the side's confidence ahead of their biggest test.

We can't wait: Belgium coach Martinez

Coach Roberto Martinez expressed confidence about his side's ability on the eve of the all-important clash.

"There is something special in this squad, no doubt about it. The signs are positive and of a real desire to be on the football pitch. We can't wait. I feel we are as ready as we can be. Over the last two years we have been working towards this moment," the former Everton manager said.

"We shouldn't play Brazil, we shouldn't be in awe of the opportunity we have. We need to enjoy our game, be ourselves. When we do that our talent shows."

Brazil have the experience of playing at this level as they made this stage of the tournament for the seventh successive time. However, they have gone out after losing to European opponents in their last three World Cups.

History and stats aside, the clash will boil down to who handles the pressure better as there is very little to separate the two sides.

Fifa World Cup 2018: Global TV listings & live stream information