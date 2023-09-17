Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro hospitalised; complained of abdominal pain Close
Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro hospitalised; complained of abdominal pain

At least 14 people were killed when a small plane crashed in Barcelos, an inland city of Amazonas state in northern Brazil, local authorities have said.

"They were all tourists who were going on a fishing trip," Amazonas governor Wilson Lima told a press conference on Saturday, adding that initial information showed all the tourists were Brazilian, Xinhua news agency reported.

P-8Is Aircrafts

It was reported that the pilot had trouble finding the runway for landing in Barcelos, a sport fishing destination.

The Manaus Aerotaxi airline, owner of the crashed Embraer EMB 110 Bandeirante, a Brazilian twin-turboprop light transport aircraft, confirmed the accident in a social media statement.

According to Barcelos mayor Edson Mendes, Civil Defense teams found 14 bodies, which included 12 passengers, the pilot, and the co-pilot.

(With inputs from IANS)

Also Read