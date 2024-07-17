Captain Brijesh Thapa, who lost his life in the line of duty during an encounter with terrorists late Monday evening in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, was born on Army Day, which is observed on January 15.

He was the third generation Army officer in his family, and his father is a retired Colonel of the Indian Army and his grandfather also served in the Army. Captain Thapa's parents are living in Jing Tea Estate in Darjeeling's Lebong area.

The parents of Army Captain Brijesh Thapa, martyred while fighting terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir, expressed immense pride in their son's bravery.

According to a news agency, Retired Colonel Bhuwanesh K. Thapa, Brijesh's father, shared memories of his son, a third-generation Army officer. Inspired by his father, Brijesh aspired to join the Indian Army from a young age.

"We are proud of my son," the retired officer said. "This is an Army operation, and there is always risk involved,", a news agency quoting his father said.

Despite the inherent dangers, Col Thapa emphasized the importance of sincerity and dedication in the Army. "My son performed exceptionally well in such a risky operation," he said.

Colonel Thapa mentioned that Brijesh, a qualified engineer, chose to join the Army five years ago at the age of 27. The family last spoke with him on July 14. They were informed of his martyrdom by the authorities on Monday night. Captain Thapa served in the 145 Air Defence Regiment and was on deputation to the 10 Rashtriya Rifles. He last visited home in March and was unmarried.

Mortal remains of two Doda martyrs reach Jaipur

The mortal remains of two brave soldiers Ajay Kumar Singh and Bijendra, who lost their lives in a fierce encounter with terrorists in Doda, Jammu, and Kashmir, have been brought to Jaipur, Rajasthan. The arrival of their bodies marks a somber moment for the state and the nation, honoring their supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

The two soldiers were part of a crucial operation against heavily armed terrorists in the Doda district. Their courage and dedication in the face of extreme danger exemplify the highest ideals of the Indian Army.

The mortal remains were received with full military honors at the Jaipur airport. Senior Army officers, state officials, and a large number of citizens gathered to pay their respects. The atmosphere was charged with a deep sense of loss and pride, as wreaths were laid and prayers offered.

Following the solemn ceremony at the airport, the remains were transported to the soldiers' respective hometowns. In these villages, preparations are underway to honor their memory with the dignity and respect they deserve.

Leaders from across the political spectrum have extended their condolences and praised the valor of the soldiers. The Chief Minister of Rajasthan, along with other state officials, has announced support for the bereaved families, ensuring that their sacrifice is duly recognized and honored.

The nation stands in solidarity with the families of the martyrs. These brave soldiers' sacrifices serve as a poignant reminder of the ongoing challenges faced by the armed forces and the indomitable spirit with which they protect the country.