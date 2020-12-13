In what is being seen as an indomitable example of courage, a nine-year-old girl kept played synthesizer, a music instrument, while doctors performed brain surgery on her in Gwalior district of Madhya Pradesh.

The surgery was performed on Soumya, the brave girl, to remove a tumour in her brain.

Doctors operate, she plays music

The surgery was performed at Birla Institute of Medical Research (BIMR) Hospital in Gwalior. While doctors were busy removing her brain tumour, Soumya was awake and played a synthesiser instead of sleeping under the effect of anaesthesia, which usually happens in most cases of medical surgery.

When she was bought to the hospital for the treatment, doctors were a little worried as they fear that other parts of her brain nerves may get damaged during the complex surgery if the operation was performed under the effect of anaesthesia.

So they decided to opt 'Awake Craniotomy' method of surgery, India Today reported.

'Awake craniotomy' can be defined as an intracranial surgical procedure where the patient is deliberately awake for a portion of the surgery, usually for mapping and resection of the lesion, according to Columbian Journal for Anaesthesiology.

Was anaesthesia given to Soumya?

Yes, but for a part of her brain only. Local anaesthesia was given to in the part of her head where the surgery was to be performed. Doctors said that the girl should play synthesizer as she enjoys it and asked her to play the music instrument during the operation, which lasted for about two hours.

The surgery was successful and the rumour was removed from her brain. She was kept under medical observation for some time and was finally discharged from the hospital on Saturday.