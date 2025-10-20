'BrahMos makes many nervous', says PM Modi; hails India's missile might

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday highlighted the critical role of indigenous missile systems, including BrahMos and Akash, during 'Operation Sindoor', saying their performance had made many nervous.

On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to all Indians, both in India and across the world. pic.twitter.com/SbcMcNjx8R — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 20, 2025

The Prime Minister added that several countries are now keen to purchase these missiles.

"Whenever I meet experts, they all express the same desire, that they, too, want access to them," he said.

He further emphasised the country's growing Defence capabilities, stating, "India is building the capability to export equipment for all three services. We aspire to become a top Defence exporter in the world, which has increased 30 times in the last 11 years."

PM Modi also noted that, on average, a new indigenous warship or submarine is now being inducted into the Indian Navy every 40 days, reflecting the country's rapid progress in Defence manufacturing.

In a stirring display of India's burgeoning maritime dominance, the Prime Minister extolled the Navy's courage and the strategic might of INS Vikrant.

"This is not merely a warship; it is a testament to 21st-century India's ingenuity, resolve, and global influence," he declared.

INS Vikrant is India’s pride!



This is the largest warship constructed indigenously. I recall the programme in Kochi when it was commissioned. And now, today, I had the opportunity to be here to mark Diwali. pic.twitter.com/FRCh3K7hJ9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 20, 2025

He underscored the vessel's pivotal role in recent operations, noting, "INS Vikrant showcased the prowess of the Indian armed forces, compelling Pakistan to yield within days during Operation Sindoor."

The Prime Minister marked Diwali alongside the valiant personnel of the Indian Navy aboard the indigenously crafted aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, stationed off the coast of Goa.

This visit, steeped in tradition as PM Modi consistently spends the festival with India's armed forces, carried a potent message to Pakistan amidst simmering regional tensions. The Prime Minister's words resonated with the crew as he lauded their indomitable spirit.

(With inputs from IANS)