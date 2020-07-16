On Wednesday, the revenue department has issued a notification that the government has now decided to issue caste and income certificates to Brahmins in the state. These certificates will be issued to the economically weaker sections of the community.

Last month the government was still in talks about the matter of issuing certificates to the Brahmin community in the state. Currently, on the SC, STs and OBCs are issued caste certificates in the state.

Revenue Department to issue caste certificates to Brahmins

The decision to issue caste and income certificates to Brahmins in Karnataka is to help the economically backward sections of the community in the state avail benefits. Many tahsildars have so far been refusing to issue certificates to Brahmin youths in the state.

The notification comes against the backdrop of Yediyurappa's promise to the community that they would soon begin issuing these certificates. Last month, the Karnataka State Brahmin Development Board had made the demand for the implementation of welfare schemes.

The CM had previously commented on the situation during the launch of the Board's office, "Every community has people who are forward and backward. While Brahmins are seen as forward, there are economically-weaker members in this community as well. There are many who need financial support."

The certificates the revenue department said would be issued by the Office of Deputy Commissioners and Tahsildars. The Brahmin community in Karnataka constitutes 3% of the population. The Board has urged the government to issue a 10% quota for economically weaker sections (EWS) which the central government has permitted, however, the state government hasn't yet made changes to that effect.