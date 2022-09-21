Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva has finally ended Bollywood's dry spell. The Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Starrer has crossed Rs 350 crore approx from the worldwide box office overtaking Kashmir Files, which has earned Rs 340 Cr. The latest buzz is that the makers have sold the OTT rights to Disney Plus Hotstar for a whopping Rs 80 Cr. The Ayan Mukherji directorial will make its OTT debut in October. An official confirmation is awaited.

The net domestic collection of the epic drama now stands at Rs 180 Cr just behind Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 185 Cr) and Vivek Agnihotri's Kashmir Files (Rs 252 Cr). With Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha arriving this week, the film's run is likely to hit a roadblock. Trade pundits are predicting Rs 250 Cr in the domestic market in the coming week.

#Brahmastra advance sale for its 3rd Friday is HISTORIC, (ticket rates ₹ 75). Film has sold over 5 lakh tickets in advance & final number could touch 8-10 lakh mark if capacity issues doesn’t arise. Film footfalls on its day-15 would be the HIGHEST OF ALL TIME . pic.twitter.com/IfArzqCP0J — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) September 21, 2022

Brahmastra revolves around Shiva, a DJ, who emerges as the fire element and holds the power to awaken the Brahmastra--supernatural weapons that are said to be able to destroy the universe -capable of destroying creation and vanquishing all beings. On the other hand, the forces of the dark are also on a quest to get hold of the Brahmastra. Planned as a trilogy as part of its cinematic universe called Astraverse, the film is directed by Ayan Mukerji's most ambitious project. Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy play pivotal roles with an interesting cameo by SRK. Interestingly, fans have now started an online petition for a spin-off of SRK's character from the film.