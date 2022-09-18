Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Starrer Brahmastra has dethroned Kashmir Files to become the top grosser of 2022. The film has earned Rs 350 crore approx from the worldwide box office overtaking Kashmir Files, which has earned Ra 340 Cr. Interestingly, the film is yet to beat the Kashmir Files record at the domestic box office.

The net domestic collection of the epic drama now stands at Rs 180 Cr just behind Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Ra 185 Cr) and Vivek Agnihotri's Kashmir Files (Ra 252 Cr). With Hrithik Roshan's Vikram Vedha arriving this week, the film's run is likely to hit a roadblock. Trade pundits are predicting Ra 250 Cr in the domestic market in the coming week.

According to the number released by Box Office Worldwide, Brahmastra has grossed Rs 225 crore worldwide on its opening weekend. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the fantasy drama was released on 8,900 screens worldwide -- 5,100 screens in India and 3,800 screens overseas.

Brahmāstra has a FABULOUS weekend... *#Hindi* version... *#Nett* BOC...

Day 1: ₹ 31.5 cr+

Day 2: ₹ 37.5 cr+

Day 3: ₹ 39.5 cr+

Final total could be higher... #India biz.

National chains superb...

Day 1: ₹ 17.15 cr est

Day 2: ₹ 20.73 cr est

Day 3: ₹ 21.63 cr est pic.twitter.com/5HVxevmoDV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 12, 2022

Brahmastra revolves around Shiva, a DJ, who emerges as the fire element and holds the power to awaken the Brahmastra--supernatural weapons that are said to be able to destroy the universe -capable of destroying creation and vanquishing all beings. On the other hand, the forces of the dark are also on a quest to get hold of the Brahmastra. Planned as a trilogy as part of its cinematic universe called Astraverse, the film is directed by Ayan Mukerji's most ambitious project. Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy play pivotal roles with an interesting cameo by SRK.