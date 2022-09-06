Sanjay Leela Bhansali used to hit us, abuse us: Ranbir Kapoors shocking revelation Close
One of Bollywood's most awaited flicks Brahmastra has gained exceptional pre-release bookings across theatres. Starting real-life couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the is made with a whopping budget of ₹400 Cr.

The fantasy drama will hit screens on September 9 on 8,000 screens across the globe. According to trade experts, the film has gained an exceptional pre-release buzz and if all goes well, Brahmastra may easily cross ₹40 crores on opening day. The Ayan Mukherji directorial is expected to beat Sooryavanshi's ₹26 crores and Bhool Bhulaiya 2's ₹14 crore opening day record. However, the opening day figures are nowhere near RRR ( ₹223 crores) and KGF 2 ( ₹134 crores).

Prominent box office tracker Taran Adarsh tweeted, "VERY IMPORTANT DEVELOPMENT... #Brahmāstra booking status... *OFFICIAL STATEMENT* from #PVR... All set for a FLYING START at the #BO."

In all ways, Brahmastra is highly anticipated to end the post-pandemic drought in Bollywood. In 2022, only two Bollywood films managed to cash in profits—Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and Vivek Agnihotri's The Kashmir Files. However, the boycott trend which is making a dent in box-office numbers is also strong against the film. #BoycottBrahmastra has been trending daily on social media sites.

The plot

Brahmastra revolves around Shiva, a DJ, who emerges as the fire element and holds the power to awaken the Brahmastra--supernatural weapons that are said to be able to destroy the universe--capable of destroying creation and vanquishing all beings. On the other hand, the forces of the dark are also on a quest to get hold of the Brahmastra. Planned as a trilogy as part of its cinematic universe called Astraverse, the film is directed by Ayan Mukerji's most ambitious project. Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna and Monni Roy too play pivotal roles.

