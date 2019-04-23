Ever since Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced their first film together – Brahmastra – the internet lost its cool. The fact that the two lovebirds would be seen romancing onscreen too, thrilled many. Another factor that might work in Brahmastra's favour is the fact that the film would be India's first one-of-a-kind trilogy fantasy adventure series. The star power of the film – Amitabh Bachchan and Akkineni Nagarjuna – is another massive factor that is making the fans wait eagerly for the film.

While Ranbir's Brahmastra was originally scheduled to release on the Christmas weekend, reports suggest that the film might not be able to release on the announced date. What's surprising is the fact that this development has come just a few days after Salman Khan announced his hit-franchise Dabangg 3 to be released on the Christmas weekend this year. Now, it's a no brainer that Salman Khan's films always have a much larger audience base in comparison to the movies of any other star. And the fact that Dabangg franchise has been a frontrunner at the box-office, badly injuring the other film that opens opposite to it, can't be overlooked either.

Amid all this, the rumours of Brahmastra being pushed further doesn't just seem like a coincidence. However, as per a DNA report, the film's shoot would be completed somewhere around October, post which the film would go into post-production and VFX, which might take much longer than anticipated. In that case, the promotion of the film and press meets would be pushed further and without the promotions, releasing a film of such a large scale doesn't make sense.

Hence, the makers have decided to let the post-production take its time and the film would be pushed if need be.