Ranbir Kapoor's Brahmastra has performed exceedingly well on the day two despite the movie opening to mixed reviews. In fact, the collection has seen 20 per cent jump on the second day at the Indian box office.

The movie was released in 5,019 screens in India and 3,894 screens overseas (total: 8,913). On the first day, Brahmastra grossed around Rs 45 crore with a net collection of Rs 37 crore at the Indian box office.

On the day two, the Hindi film has grossed over Rs 50 crore with an estimated net income of Rs 42 crore in India. It means the gross collection of the film now stands at Rs 95 crore with a net income of Rs 79 crore.

Usually, the collection of big-budget movies, which gets negative talks or mixed reviews, witnesses a huge drop. But in case of Brahmastra, the business has witnessed over 20 per cent increase.

Superb Business on Sunday

According to trade trackers, the advance booking of tickets for 'Brahmastra' for Sunday has been fantastic. Hence, the movie is expected to end the first weekend on a high note.

As far as the South Indian versions are concerned, Brahmastra has earned around Rs 10 crore in two days.

It is now predicted that the movie might end up minting Rs 120 crore (nett) collection in the first weekend from India.

The makers of Brahmastra had claimed that the movie had minted Rs 75 crore on the first day although some trade trackers said that it had minted around Rs 66 crore. On the second day, the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer is estimated to have collected around 70 crore to take the two-day total tally to Rs 136 crore.