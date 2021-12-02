Mirzapur actor Brahma Mishra has been found dead in his flat. The actor would be best remembered for his role as Lalit, Munna Bhaiya's accomplice in the series. The actor had visited a doctor after complaining of chest pain on November 29. He was sent back with some medicines for gas. The actor was found dead in his rented apartment.

The unfortunate death

Brahma Mishra was found in his bathroom. Police reached the spot after neighbors complained of a foul smell coming from the apartment. Mishra was residing in Enlux Nagar Society, Mumbai for the last four years. Police reportedly called a keysmith to get a duplicate key made to the house. When they entered they realized that the smell was coming from the bathroom. Upon opening the door to the bathroom they found Brahma Mishra's semi-nude, semi-decomposed body.

Mirzapur team left heartbroken

Police have registered a case of accidental death. The actor reportedly passed away due to cardiac arrest. Mirzapur actor Divyenndu took to social media to break the news. Sharing a picture with the actor, he wrote, "RIP Brahma Mishra. Our Lalit is no more. Let's pray for him everyone (sic)." Ritesh Sidhwani's Excel Entertainment also shared the news on social media. "We are deeply saddened by the untimely demise of #BramhswaroopMishra. Our condolences are with his family and friends. May he rest in peace (sic)," they wrote.

Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma, who was also part of Mirzapur, wrote, "No (sic)," with a heartbreak emoji. Shweta Tripathi Sharma wrote, "RIP Brahma, very lucky to have known and worked with you." Ali Fazal who plays the role of Guddu in the series wrote, "Hearts broken today, yet again. Brahma, take care, saathi."

Mirzapur director Gurmeet Singh also took to social media to condone the death and wrote, "He brought a smile to a million faces. He will be missed. RIP Brahma Mishra." Brahma was seen in films like Manjhi: The Mountain Man, Dangal, Kesari. But, he would be touch chords with his role in Mirzapur.