Bradley Cooper and partner Irina Shayk had their first child, Lea de Seine Shayk Cooper together in March 2017.

Although, the couple is fiercely private about their personal life, the 'A Star is Born' actor recently opened up about his daughter.

"Well, I've been opened up to a world of children's music, that's for sure," Cooper said during an interview on NPR Friday. "I spent about 15 years going from movie to movie to movie. And then I hit 39 and I stopped and I said, 'What do I really want to do?' I want to tell Joseph Merrick's story in The Elephant Man. So I did that for a year."

While, talk show host Ellen DeGeneres failed to get Cooper to open up on life as a parent last year, it seems that the actor has comfortable nestled into his role and certainly doesn't mind giving us a peek into 'fatherhood'.

He went on to say, "Then this story came to me, A Star Is Born, and then I spent the next four years doing that. And the one thing that I know in the future is: It's worth all the time to dedicate, even if one piece of art comes out of it in a half a decade, that would still be incredible as long as I can feel like it's the movie I wanted to make, which is this movie."

"So I guess having a child, and having a family of my own — which is a miracle and something I've always dreamt of — has opened me up even more, I guess, to the day, and to be present."

The 'Limitless' actor who lost his own father, Charles Cooper to cancer in 2011, also talked about the connection they shared. "In terms of this story being personal, a lot of it has to do with my father. My dad works his way into my life every day. Luckily, thank God, I still dream about him — he comes into my dreams. But there's a lot of things in the movie that no one else would know, but they were little things that I did, created, in order to keep my father close, one of them being that our dog in the movie's name is Charlie, which is my father's name."

Cooper is starring opposite Lady Gaga in the remake of the 1973 film, 'A Star is Born'.