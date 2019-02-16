Brad Pitt seems like a protective dad. Recently Brad Pitt had made his feelings clear about the man in Angelina Jolie's life that are influencing his kids.

Now, it seems like the actor may have opinions about the friends his kids keep. Brad Pitt is a glad dad when it comes to the friends his kids keep, case in point, he approves of "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown befriending his children.

But a source close to the star told HollywoodLife exclusively that he has 'mixed emotions' about them 'growing up'!

Brad Pitt apparently approved of Zahara and Shiloh, having a late night dinner with Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown and apparently they were out with Eleven well past 11 pm. A source close to Brad told HollywoodLife exclusively that while it's difficult seeing his kids grow up, he's OK with them finding their own independence. "Shiloh and Zahara's night out with Millie Bobby Brown brought up mixed emotions for Brad," our source told us. "On one hand, he's happy that they're making friends and having fun. Brad accepts that they're both building their social lives and finding their independence. He knows it's healthy for them. But he's also a very protective dad so it is hard for him to see his babies growing up."

"It blows his mind that they're already at the age where they're out at night socializing with a young Hollywood star," our source went on to say. "Zahara is already a full-on teenager and Shiloh is right behind her — she turned 12 in May — so Brad knows it's right on schedule, but still it's an adjustment."

Brad Pitt might still be adjusting to his kids growing up but they seem to be doing alright.