Brad Pitt sure is a glad dad. The actor is reportedly glad and proud that his daughter Vivienne resembles her mother Angelina so much.

Apparently, even though Brad Pitt, and Angelina Jolie, are divorced, that doesn't mean he can't still appreciate seeing Angelina's qualities in their children! It was recently noted how much Angie and her daughter, Vivienne Jolie Pitt, looked alike while out and about together. They looked exactly alike! Well, turned out we're not the only ones who thought that – Brad loves how much Vivienne looks like Angie!

"Brad can't get over how much his beautiful daughter Vivienne looks just like her mother Angelina, he really thinks they are both gorgeous," a source close to Brad shared with HollywoodLife exclusively. "The older the kids get, especially Vivienne, the more they look like and remind Brad of their mother Angelina. As much as Brad has a ton of emotions around his divorce of their mother, he has never stopped believing that she is one of the most beautiful women he has ever met, so it warms his heart to see the kids taking after her looks-wise."

"He is happy that the kids physically take after their pretty mother," the source continued. "Seeing the young kids grow reminds Brad of a younger Angelina, all the good times they shared, and when they first fell in love."

And Angie sees Brad in her kids, too! "As Angelina's kids get older, they remind her more and more of their father Brad," a source close to Angelina told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. "It warms her heart to think the kids are taking on some of the amazing qualities she fell in love with in Brad. Angelina sees some of the kids mannerisms, their sense of humour, and other sweet characteristics of the kids are all subtly falling in line with how Brad behaves."

We have to say that despite all the tension the couple went through during their divorce proceeedings, its good to see them come back to being civila and friendly.