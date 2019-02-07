Brad Pitt's mother is reportedly planning to confront Angelina Jolie over the ill-treatment of her son since the couple's split. Jane Pitt apparently feels the Oscar-winning actress has been rude to the Troy star after she filed for divorce.

According to a Radar Online report, Jane is unhappy with the family drama and the fight over the custody of their children: Maddox, 17; Pax, 14; Zahara, 13; Shiloh, 12; and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne. An alleged source told the website: "Jane is a tough cookie, and she will never forgive Angelina for what she's put the family through — especially since they've barely seen the kids since the divorce was announced."

"She thinks her son has been treated in a cruel and manipulative way, and she's not letting this go," the insider added.

"Brad's had to beg his mom not to jump on a plane to confront Angie numerous times, but she wants to look her in the eye and give a piece of her mind. She blames her for her ruining her son's life and wants answers," the source went on.

Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016, shortly after an incident between Maddox and Brad onboard a plane. According to reports, the 17-year-old, who was adopted from Cambodia, got involved in a fight between the couple, and this forced the actor to put his hands on his son during the confrontation.

Meanwhile, in 2017, during an interview with GQ, Brad revealed that his priority is the children after they parted ways. He said: "Family first. People on their deathbeds don't talk about what they obtained or were awarded. They talk about their loved ones or their regrets—that seems to be the menu. I say that as someone who's let the work take me away."

"Kids are so delicate. They absorb everything. They need to have their handheld and things explained. They need to be listened to. When I get in that busy work mode, I'm not hearing. I want to be better at that," he added.