Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are close to finalising their long divorce proceedings. Angelina Jolie is currently shooting for a new movie in New Mexico and has taken her six children along with her. Does this mean that Brad Pitt is missing the children as he is not getting some quality time to spend with them?

Well, as per a recent Hollywood Life report, Angelina Jolie has reportedly set up a second home in Albuquerque, New Mexico, where she is shooting for a new movie, Those Who Wish Me Dead. An alleged eyewitness stated that Brad Pitt's ex-wife is not letting her work come in between her family time.

"[Angelina's kids] love going on location with her, it's what they've always known," the alleged eyewitness stated. "They're spending the majority of their time in Albuquerque now, but they've already made several trips back to LA. It's a very quick flight on a private jet so it's an easy commute."

In addition to this, the insider contended that no one, in particular, knows that Angelina Jolie is down south with her children and this gives them a lot of privacy and extra freedom which they all deserve.

Ever since Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt decided to part ways in September 2016, several outlets talked about the life of Angelina's six children. The divorce proceedings have been tough on everyone who is closely involved with all of this. Staying in New Mexico with her children, away from all the media and press would have been amazing for Angelina Jolie.

"People mostly leave them alone wherever they go in town. It's very obvious that they're enjoying the change because they've all been smiling so much more lately, they seem very happy," the insider further added.

As per the report, Brad Pitt was missing his children and even came to meet all of them on May 15.

Meanwhile, Those Who Wish Me Dead movie will feature Angelina Jolie sharing screen space with Nicholas Hoult. The upcoming thriller movie is written and directed by Taylor Sheridan and is a female neo-Western movie set against a wildfire in the Montana wilderness. Apart from this, fans will soon get to see Brad Pitt in a Western movie as well. The acclaimed star will be seen sharing space-time with Leonardo DiCaprio in the upcoming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.