Hollywood actor Brad Pitt made a sweet gesture to surprise the class of 2020 graduating from his home state of Missouri. The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' actor recorded a special video for the students of Missouri State University, which is located in his hometown of Springfield.

The 56-year-old actor started the video with a causal shout out. He said, "Hi everyone, Brad here from quarantine with a shout out to the graduating class of Missouri State University." Brad further added, "It must be very strange doing this in these trying times but know we're rooting for you," he continued. "Our money's on you to make this world a better place and we wish you all the best in your future endeavors. So...ya did it! Ya made it! Enjoy, congrats again and think big."

The video was later reposted on Missouri State University's Twitter page. The University captioned the post as, "We have one more surprise for our #BearGrads: A special message from one of Springfield's own. Thanks, Brad."

Many fans poured in their comments soon after. One follower also tweeted, "He's gorgeous with a huge heart. Awesome."

Brad is currently quarantining and made the video from his home as a way to boost the morale of the graduating students in the tough times that lie ahead.

The actor who is now divorced from actress Angelina Jolie has been spending the lockdow with his kids. Brad has six kids with former wife, Jolie, who reportedly lives very close to his current residence.

Maddox, 18, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 13, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 11 are reportedly dividing their time between the two parents. Brad is also excited for his daughter, Shiloh's birthday on May 27. This will be Shiloh's 14th birthday and she is expected to spend it with both her parents and other siblings.