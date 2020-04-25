The mom of six, known for her humanitarian causes, has had a very eventful dating history. Angelina Jolie is not one to shy away from love and has been in love more than once. But there's one relationship that stands out among all her marriages, the one with her girlfriend, Jenny Shimizu.

The two ladies met on the sets of their film Foxfire and in Angelina's words, it was love at first sight for her. In fact, Angelina once accepted that she wanted to marry her. The Mr and Mrs Smith actress said, "I probably would have married her if I hadn't been married by then." This was a time when Angelina was married to her first husband Jonny Lee Miller.

Shimizu on the other hand revealed that Angelina was not her only high profile relationship. The model was also involved with Madonna at one time. She revealed, "She would book me on flights to any part of the world where she was on tour, just to sleep together. I was her sex slave."

Shimizu is now married to brand consultant Michelle Harper. She even invited Angelina to her wedding, but the actress did not show up. To this Shimizu said, "I didn't want to be walked to the altar or something, but I thought it would be really cool if she came to the wedding because we have a history."

Angelina has on many occasions described herself as highly sexual. In fact, she once revealed that she was a member of a group called the 'Kissy Girls'.

"I was very sexual in kindergarten. I created a game where I would kiss the boys and give them cooties. Then we would make out and we would take our clothes off. I got in a lot of trouble!"

The actress, who has been married thrice, is currently single after her divorce with husband Brad Pitt.