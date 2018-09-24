Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie both are busy in their respective movie projects and their custody battle over their six children. Their private life has made several heads turn when it was reported that they both secretly met to call a truce. Despite the claims, the former couple has not called a truce and did not even had a secret meeting, confirms Gossip Cop.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie reportedly started dating after co-starring in Mr. & Mrs. Smith. Their offscreen work made them one of the most powerful couples in the Hollywood. The couple even adopted children and did other philanthropic work together. However, things started to fall for both of them in 2016 when the reports started to surface about their mutual separation.

After spending more than a decade together, the couple parted their ways in September 2016 and as of now, both Pitt and Jolie are currently facing one of the most talked about divorce battles of this time. At the same time, things are not turning out to be in their favour. It was earlier reported by Entertainment Tonight that the former couple had a secret meeting to talk about their ongoing differences. The insider revealed that it was the Maleficent actress Jolie, who decided that it is now the right time to make things work.

However, Gossip Cop quickly pointed out that there are no facts behind the claims. The fact-checking website also pointed out that Entertainment Online "offers no new information from the alleged meeting."

The biggest reason behind the delay in Brad-Angelina's divorce proceedings is because the former couple could not come on a common grounds when it comes to the custody of their six children — Shiloh, Maddox, Pax, Knox, and Vivienne. There were several rumours about their ongoing custody battle, which were soon refuted by the fact-checking website.

Meanwhile, after the ET's story made round over the Internet, another alleged report surfaced which claimed that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie reportedly called a truce. A report from Celebrity Insider points out that "If the reports are true, this could be a step towards finalizing the divorce and moving on."

Gossip Cop noted that the recent claims described in the blog are late and false.