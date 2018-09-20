Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are currently in the middle of an ugly custody battle for their six children. It's been exactly two years since the couple decided to end their decade-long relationship.

Ever since they announced their separation, they both have dedicated their time to their respective projects and the future of their children. A recent report revealed that the former couple had a secret meeting to talk about the ongoing differences.

"Brad and Angelina actually set up a secret meeting at her house," a source told Entertainment Tonight. "It's the first time they have truly gotten together to make things work since their group therapy with the children. Brad and Angie's meeting was a success. They are going to stay with the plan set forth through the courts."

The source further added that it was Jolie who decided that it was the right time to make things work and Brad was extremely open to the offer.

"Brad has been dedicated to making peace throughout the process and now it finally seems like they are at a point where they can create a calmer situation for the kids," the source continues.

As of this writing, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's representatives have not made any comment about the secret meeting.

Meanwhile, it was also reported that in spite of the ongoing custody battle, Brad is reportedly spending some quality time with his six children. A source told Us Weekly that the time 54-year-old Pitt shares with his kids is being monitored by officials from the Department of Children and Family Services, but the frequency of their meeting has increased.

"Four hours a day on school days and 12 hours on nonschool days," notes the source.

The reports about such an arrangement come days after Angelina let go of her divorce attorney Laura Wasser and hired Samantha due to her expertise in the protection of the actress' children.

The insider added that, during Brad's sessions with Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox, the Fight Club movie actor "is active with the kids."

Since Angelina Jolie filed for divorce, Brad has focused on his sobriety and being a good father to his children.

"He's maintained faith in the process throughout," notes the insider. "He's hopeful that at the conclusion, he'll have joint custody of the children. All Brad wants is to be a present dad and co-parent with Angelina."

On the work front, Angelina Jolie recently wrapped the shooting of Maleficent 2 and is currently busy filming a fantasy drama film, Come Away, which will depict the protagonists from Alice in Wonderland and Peter Pan as siblings who are trying to help their parents overcome the death of their eldest son. Jolie also signed on to star in a period revenge thriller movie, The Kept.

Brad Pitt, on the other hand, is currently busy filming the next film by Quentin Tarantino. In the upcoming western classic, Pitt will share the screen with Leonardo DiCaprio and Margot Robbie.

Brad will also be seen playing the role of Roy McBride in James Gray's upcoming science fiction thriller movie, Ad Astra. The film is scheduled to release on January 11, 2019.