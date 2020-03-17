After being photographed at a Thundercat gig a week ago, Hollywood actors Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat were spotted together again, enjoying a meal.

The 56 year old Oscar winning actor was spotted with Alia Shawkat in an In-N-Out outlet at Log Angeles. The two were seen having a good time at the popular American fast food chain.

The 30 year old 'Arrested Development' actress kept it simple in a beige skirt and bright pink sweater. She paired the look with green socks and black shoes. Brad too kept things casual in a brown hoodie, hat, and blue denims.

The two seemed quite comfortable in each other's presence and were evidently joking, laughing, and having a good time.

Although the two actors have not confirmed if they are dating or just hanging out as friends, these series of spotting may be the first public declaration by Brad after his break-up with ex-wife Angelina Jolie.

Brad has been in the news many times over possible relationships in the last couple of months. Recently, a couple of backstage pictures and videos of Brad and ex-wife Jennifer Aniston from the SAG Awards had also brought up speculations of a reunion between the two. But both Anniston and Brad cleared the air and stated that they were just good friends.

Apart from the Thundercat gig and the burger outing, Shawkat and Brad were also seen at Kanye West's Nebuchadnezzar opera at the Hollywood Bowl and then at an art gallery in Los Angeles.

Some sources have also reveal that Brad wanted to spend more time on his career and kids after his divorce. But he may be back into the dating arena now.

It would be interesting to know what's brewing between the two that they were willing to step out and go to a local eating joint in the middle of quarantine and coronavirus scare.