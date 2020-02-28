With the US elections going on in full swing, many celebs have come out to encourage fans to vote. W Magazine too released a new public service announcement starring Brad Pitt asking fans to vote.

Not just Brad Pitt, the video shot by the leading magazine also stars many other leading celebrities like Scarlett Johansson, Charlize Theron, Adam Sandler, Laura Dern, Cynthia Erivo, Chris Evans, Willem Dafoe, Awkwafina, Beanie Feldstein, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kaitlyn Dever, Margaret Qualley, Shia LaBeouf, Dakota Fanning, and Taylor Russell.

Brad Pitt and Lauren Dern had recently also been in the news for winning the prestigious Oscar Awards. While Brad Pitt won the Oscar for his supporting role in the film, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Laura Dern bagged the celebrated award for her supporting role in the movie, Marriage Story.

The Hollywood A-listers can be seen saying, "I vote because I believe in change," through the length of the video clip. Adams Sandler pitches in with, "I vote. We all should vote,", while Shia LaBeouf says, "Go vote!", urging viewers and fans in America to vote in the ongoing elections.

The video does not support a particular political party or candidate and the motive is to just persuade people to participate in the election process. The public service message has been released right before Super Tuesday.

Super Tuesday falls on March 2020 this year and marks the election day in the United States presidential primary season.

Brad Pitt presents a neutral stand in video

Although Brad Pitt presents a neutral vibe in the video, he has supported political candidates in the past. In September 2012, he had confirmed his support of President Obama, in the then US election campaign. He had also given out a statement saying, "I am an Obama supporter and I'm backing his US election campaign."

The clip starring many famous personalities ends with a call-to-action for viewers to visit www.vote.gov and cast their votes.