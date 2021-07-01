The Delta variant of Covid, first detected in India is now present in 96 countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed. Considering the high transmissibility, the apex health body had previously classified the Delta variant as a variant of concern. It should be noted that the same Delta variant was responsible for the deadly second wave of coronavirus in India, which shattered the country's healthcare infrastructure.

Covid Delta variant could emerge as the dominant strain

The WHO also warned that the Delta variant could emerge as the dominant strain of coronavirus globally in the coming months.

"96 countries have reported cases of the Delta variant, though this is likely an underestimate as sequencing capacities needed to identify variants are limited. A number of these countries are attributing surges in infections and hospitalizations to this variant," said WHO in its COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update.

The WHO noted that the control measures adopted by countries since the beginning of the pandemic could be effective in controlling the spread of the Delta variant. However, the health body asserted that ramping up the vaccination programs is the only ultimate solution to end the chaos triggered by the pandemic.

The Delta Plus variant: Another variant of concern

A few weeks back, researchers in India have detected a new variant of coronavirus known as Delta Plus. Even though little is known about the new variant, medical experts believe that this new strain could be resistant against the antibody clonal treatment.

Recently, Dr NK Arora, head of coronavirus working group National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) revealed that the Delta Plus variant of Covid has more affinity towards lung cells.

"Delta plus is having a greater affinity to the mucosal lining in the lungs, higher compared to other variants, but if it causes damage or not, is not clear yet. It also does not mean that this variant will cause more severe disease or it is more transmissible," said Arora.