Amazon is in quite a bit of trouble after many Indians, especially Hindus, called them out for selling bath mats, toilet seat covers and shoes bearing the images of Hindu Gods and Goddesses. The Indian flag also featured on shoes and bath mats.

A hashtag, #BoycottAmazon, started trending on Twitter with many users sharing videos and photos of them deleting the e-commerce app.

Many Indians have also tweeted to External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj asking her to take action to put an end to these products. They are being sold on the Amazon US app.

Many tweets have shown that along with Hindu religious images, Amazon has been selling shower curtains and mats of symbols from other religions like Islam, Christianity, Sikhism and Buddhism.