Days after facing massive backlash over one episode of Crime Patrol that resembled the recent crime case, Sony TV has issued a statement. Amid the calls to boycott Crime Patrol, the channel has denied any resemblance of the episode to Shraddha Walkar's murder case. The channel took to social media to clear the air. It has called the episode a "work of fiction".

What the channel said

"Some viewers have commented on social media about a recent episode of "Crime Patrol" on SET resembling a recent incident reported in the media. We wish to clarify that while the episode is a work of fiction, it is based on certain events that occurred in 2011 and not connected to any recent case," the channel said on its social media platform.

"We take every care to ensure our content meets broadcasting standards laid down by the regulatory bodies. However, in this case, respecting the sentiments expressed by our viewers, we have discontinued the airing of the episode. If the telecast has hurt the sentiments of any of our viewers, we wish to express our sincere regrets," the channel further added.

The backlash

The backlash started after audience found similarities in one of the recent episodes to that of the infamous Shraddha Walkar case. However, in the episode, the girl was Christian and the boy was Hindu. People started trending boycott calls for the show and the channel.