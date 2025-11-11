Bigg Boss 19 is nearing its finale, and with just a few weeks left, the makers have amped up the game. In just one week, three contestants have bid adieu to the reality show. On Sunday evening, Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri were eliminated, and now a surprise midweek eviction has shocked fans.

Mridul Tiwari evicted from BB 19

BBTak reported, "Mridul Tiwari is EVICTED from the #BiggBoss19 house in a mid-week eviction twist through live audiences."

Reports also claimed that Gaurav Khanna was upset with the decision and was seen getting violent after Mridul's eviction.

As per BB Khabri, Gaurav got emotional and angry and even threw his bottle at the wall.

Amid reports of Mridul's eviction, fans flooded social media with posts saying, "No Mridul, no Bigg Boss."

Meanwhile, an old clip of Farrhana Bhatt has gone viral. In the video, she can be heard telling Amaal Mallik, "Yaad rakhna meri baat Amaal, is baar Mridul gira na nomination mein to nahi aayega wapas" (If Mridul falls into nominations this time, he won't come back).

No Mridul no bigboss@THEMRIDUL7 — Pranshu tripathi (@pranshu_tri) November 11, 2025

Fans had earlier called Abhishek's eviction unfair, but now many believe Mridul's exit is the most unjust in Bigg Boss history.

Several users have been tweeting #BoycottBiggBoss on Twitter and Instagram and calling out makers for unfair evictions over the weekend as well as midweek.

Many even mentioned that BB should hand over the trophy to either Amaal or Gaurav and end the season right now.

kya hi shameless dost hai by god aur fir hana ko saanp bolte hai#biggboss19 #bb19 #FarrhanaBhatt

pic.twitter.com/hYGwIg0fBd — chummi (@hudaaontop) November 10, 2025

One wrote, "#BoycottBiggBoss Unfair eviction #Mridul."

Another angry viewer tweeted, "#BoycottBiggBoss #UnfairElimination #BiasedShow.."

Confidance dekh le Humari Bandi ka

>>https://t.co/2TUzKZNh9g — ?αηу? (@its_SanyHere) November 10, 2025

A user commented, "This is not a reality show, it's a fooling show. Boycott Bigg Boss."

In the upcoming episode, viewers will once again witness a heated verbal fight, this time between Tanya Mittal and Malti Chahar. In the promo clip, Amaal is seen saying, "Malti ji, aap agenda le ke aaye the, Tanya ko unmask karna."

This triggers Malti, who calls out Amaal for not understanding Tanya's true nature. She then takes a jab at Tanya for having a different personality outside the house and adds that Tanya doesn't even know the "S" of spirituality, calling her a materialistic person.

The exchange leaves Tanya furious, and she lashes out, calling Malti a "nonsense" person.

Take a look at the promo below: