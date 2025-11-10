Bigg Boss 19 is just a month away from its finale, which is scheduled for December 7. With only a few weeks remaining, every contestant inside the house is amping up their game and eyeing the trophy.

The recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw Salman Khan bashing Farrhana and Tanya left, right, and center for constantly backbiting against every contestant. Salman particularly reprimanded Farrhana Bhatt for repeatedly demeaning TV artists and television as a medium and for insulting Gaurav Khanna.

Salman even mentioned that if she had a problem with television, she should leave Bigg Boss, as it also airs on national TV. He also scolded her for using foul language inside the house. Needless to say, Salman's outburst at Tanya and Farrhana has received mixed reactions on social media. Many praised Salman Khan, saying he did the right thing, while others claimed he was a biased host who overlooked Amaal Malik, despite his derogatory remarks, and never pulled him up.

Farrhana Bhatt's team questions Bigg Boss 19 makers

Amid the social media uproar, not just Farrhana Bhatt's supporters but even her team lashed out at Salman Khan on her official Instagram account.

Farrhana Bhatt's team stated that Salman Khan, who is the founder of Being Human, seems to have lost all his humanity when it comes to her. They accused him of showing no regard for a woman's dignity. The team also alleged that Amaal Malik slut-shamed Farrhana and her mother on the show, yet the makers stayed silent. They resurfaced past clips of Amaal and Farrhana's fights inside the Bigg Boss house, recalling how Amaal had said she would only get work in B-grade sleazy movies, but no one raised a word then.

Her team concluded by saying that Salman Khan is busy whitewashing and babysitting Amaal Malik, who enjoys all the privileges of being a nepo kid on the show.

Take a look at the series of Instagram stories posted by Farrhana Bhatt's team.

One of the many posts read, "@beingsalmankhan I've lost all respect for you - You always preach about 'Being Human,' but when was your humanity when Amaal Malik went too far? He didn't even spare her mother; he called her a slut and told Farrhana she wouldn't even get work in po*rn movies. Why didn't you say anything then? Why the silence when a woman was being humiliated on national television? You whitewashed, babysat and gave a PTM, for a man child who crossed every single limit. It's about every woman who's been insulted and ignored while people looked away..."

Another note read, "Today's Bigg Boss 19 episode was honestly hard to watch. Salman Khan completely humiliated Farrhana on national TV - yes, she might have said some wrong things and used harsh words, but that doesn't justify the way she was insulted so brutally. It's one thing to correct someone, but another to tear them down in front of everyone. And why is it always Farrhana getting targeted? There are so many others who've done worse, yet they're spared every time."

"Again, white whitewashing TV stars... Every weekend, we will keep taking it down; it will break someday. This is the thinking of the makers because others have said a lot of wrong things; the host of the show will never say anything to them in the show because they are TV stars. The makers cannot tolerate insulting Gk because he is already associated with the colour, 'That's why Gaurav was saying with so much confidence that he will win this show because he is a Colours channel face," they wrote in another story.

Eliminated contestants

Last evening, Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri were eliminated from the show. The remaining housemates include Gaurav Khanna, Malti Chahar, Shehbaz Badesha, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Farrhana Bhatt, Mridul Tiwari and Pranit More. The finale of Bigg Boss 19 will reportedly be held on December 7. The show airs on JioCinema at 9 pm and on Colors TV at 10:30 pm.