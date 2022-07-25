Vijay Devarakonda, Ananya Pandey Starrer Liger has been creating great buzz ever since the first look poster was released. The actor caused a stir at the trailer launch in Mumbai when the actor wore a Rs 199 slipper for the event.

Known for his bold and witty fashion sense, the actor walked in a simple black t-shirt and cargo pants leaving the audience stunned. Written and directed by Puri Jagannadh, Liger is a Telugu-Hindi bilingual with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions co-producing the film alongside Puri Connects.

The film has created a great pre-release buzz both in Bollywood and Tollywood. However, soon after the trailer release, the film received a lot of negative buzz on social media platforms. Fans slammed the trailer and called it a 'big disappointment." The film is all set to hit the screens on August 25.

What's The Plot?

Liger is touted to be a sports drama with high-octane action sequences. Vijay will appear as a kickboxer who gives his heart and soul to the sport. In a recent press interaction, Vijay revealed that his character will have a stammering problem which makes the plot interesting.

"My character in the film has a stammering problem and that made it more interesting. On one hand, he is the guy who is physically so strong and intimidating to others, he is a fighter, but he can't even utter the simple three words 'I love you to the girl he loves," he said.

He further said, "It added both subtle humour and an emotional layer to his character. Initially, when we started shooting, I was struggling to get the right note, but after three days, everything was easy."

The film also stars ace boxer Mike Tyson in a key role. There is a buzz on social media that Mike Tyson will appear as Vijay's father in the film.