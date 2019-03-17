Comic caper Total Dhamaal has beat rap saga Gully Boy at the Bollywood box office to become the second highest grosser after surgical strike movie Uri. The latest box office reports suggest that Indra Kumar's Total Dhamaal has collected over Rs 145 crore at the box office until now, with the movie being in its third week. Total Dhamaal stars Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Javed Jaffrey, Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever and Esha Gupta, among others.

Taran Adarsh tweeted about Total Dhamaal's box office, "#TotalDhamaal⁠ ⁠biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 94.55 cr Week 2: ₹ 38.05 cr Week 3: ₹ 13.11 cr Total: ₹ 145.71 cr India biz. Theatrical verdict: HIT. #TotalDhamaal⁠ benchmarks... Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3 ₹ 75 cr: Day 5 ₹ 100 cr: Day 9 ₹ 125 cr: Day 12 India biz."

Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, toplining Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, opened to rave reviews by critics. By its fourth week, Gully Boy has collected Rs 132.75 crore. This figure places it after Total Dhamaal, with Uri being at No.1 several weeks after its release.

Uri's latest box office collection stands at Rs 242.83 crore. The film, based on the surgical strikes carried out by India in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in on September 29, 2016, stars Vicky Kaushal in the lead. Uri released on January 11, 2019, and is the biggest blockbuster of the year as of March 2019.

Taran Adarsh tweeted about Uri, "Uri biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 71.26 cr Week 2: ₹ 62.77 cr Week 3: ₹ 37.02 cr Week 4: ₹ 29.34 cr Week 5: ₹ 18.74 cr Week 6: ₹ 11.56 cr Week 7: ₹ 6.67 cr Week 8: ₹ 3.83 cr Week 9: ₹ 1.64 cr Total: ₹ 242.83 cr India biz. Theatrical verdict: ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER." He added," Uri continues its phenomenal run... Its astonishing journey at the ticket window is an eye opener, a learning for the industry... [Week 9] Fri 18 lakhs, Sat 41 lakhs, Sun 51 lakhs, Mon 13 lakhs, Tue 14 lakhs, Wed 13 lakhs, Thu 14 lakhs. Total: ₹ 242.83 cr. India biz."

Shah Rukh Khan's production Badla, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu, has collected almost Rs 50 crore at the box office. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh feels Badla has the potential to cross Rs 75 crore. It may even cross Rs 100 crore and once it does that, Badla will be competition to the top three grossers of 2019 - Uri, Total Dhamaal and Gully Boy.

"#Badla s a HIT... Witnesses solid growth on [second] Sat... Will cross ₹ 50 cr today [Sun]... Superb trending... Will score even after #Kesari release... Has potential to cross ₹ 75 cr... [Week 2] Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 6.60 cr. Total: ₹ 48.65 cr. India biz. Gross BOC: ₹ 57.40 cr.," said Taran Adarsh about Badla.

#Uri continues its phenomenal run... Its astonishing journey at the ticket window is an eye opener, a learning for the industry... [Week 9] Fri 18 lakhs, Sat 41 lakhs, Sun 51 lakhs, Mon 13 lakhs, Tue 14 lakhs, Wed 13 lakhs, Thu 14 lakhs. Total: ₹ 242.83 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 15, 2019

#TotalDhamaal⁠ ⁠biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 94.55 cr Week 2: ₹ 38.05 cr Week 3: ₹ 13.11 cr Total: ₹ 145.71 cr India biz. Theatrical verdict: HIT.#TotalDhamaal benchmarks... Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3 ₹ 75 cr: Day 5 ₹ 100 cr: Day 9 ₹ 125 cr: Day 12 India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 15, 2019