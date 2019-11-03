Diwali 2019 saw a number of releases including Housefull 4, Saand ki Aankh and Made in China. While the first one witnessed massive box office response, the other two movies have had a very dull first-week collection.

Saand Ki Aankh collected Rs 11.48 crore and Made In China earned Rs 9 crore by the end of first week. Both movies were all over the news with full-fledged advertising and promotions but now it looks like either of them are nowhere close to recovering their production costs.

Saand ki Aankh and Made in China have both reportedly spent over Rs 15 crore in just print and advertising(P&A) and if collections are to go by, then they are less likely to even recover this; the cost of production is an entirely different matter. The makers of both these movies have indulged in full-page ads, front page jackets and were all over with their advertising. Everyone in the industry is aware that advertising is way more expensive during Diwali.

What's difficult to grasp is the fact that even when the production costs of both these movies were already high and adding on top of it were the extravagant P&A costs that may eventually lead to double the loss for the makers. That, in turn, leads to a negative impact on the industry as a whole.