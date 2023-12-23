The year 2023 began on a blockbuster note with Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathaan and Jawan shattering all box-office records. His third film Dunki was released on December 21, 2023 and has not received well at the box office. Dunki clashes with Prabhas's Salaar.

Meanwhile, its Ranbir Kapoor- Bobby Deol starrer film is inching towards Rs 1000 crore club.

Dunki day 2 box office

As per the updated box office numbers, Dunki earned Rs 20 crore on its second day in theatres, and with that, the film is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore mark.

On Thursday, the film raked in Rs 30 crore on its first day, it saw a slight dip on Friday, but the numbers are expected to witness a respectable jump over the weekend.

The total earnings of the film is ₹49.20 crore so far. According to the report, the film marked an overall occupancy of 31.22 per cent (Hindi) on Friday. Mumbai and Chennai have shown the highest occupancy among other cities across India.

Film trade analyst Ramesh Bala also tweeted, "Early estimates for Dunki day 2 all-India NBOC is ₹21 crore+ NBOC weekend will be big."

Top Opening day records in indian cinama



RRR 223cr

Baahubali2 215cr

Kgf2 163cr

Leo 148cr

Adhipurush 136cr



Onece again he came to recreate the records #Salaar#SalaarBlockbuster #MonsterBlockbusterSalaar pic.twitter.com/HKy9SJOmll — Deva ?? (@NaveenRagalla) December 22, 2023

Sharing the collection of Dunki, Gauri Khan posted, "Winning love worldwide! 58 crore worldwide GBOC." The caption read in Hindi, "Came from a long distance... Now it seems that we will go a long distance, with your love...Watch #Dunki - In Cinemas Now!"

#Salaar — 4th 100+ crore opening for #Prabhas



ALL-TIME RECORD for any INDIAN ACTOR ??



2023's HIGHEST — 150 CRORES GBOC range opening for #SalaarCeaseFire WORLDWIDE.



REBEL ⭐ PRABHAS ?pic.twitter.com/A1r1GuPlH5 — AB George (@AbGeorge_) December 23, 2023

Dunki stars Shah Rukh, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover.

Salaar ahead of Dunki

Dunki clashed with Salaar (December 22) Salaar has opened with a staggering Rs 95 crore.

#Dunki is on Overdrive mode today at Metros.. Late Night shows added in Mumbai & some centers as film is facing capacity issues.



Exhibitors might increase more shows from tomorrow at major cities.



Film is having 50% Growth today ( Sat ) compared to Friday. #ShahRukhKhan pic.twitter.com/AHfqOf8sEr — Sumit Kadel (@SumitkadeI) December 23, 2023

Chiranjeevi praises Prabhas

He took to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, writing, "Heartiest Congratulations my dear 'Deva' Rebel Star Prabhas. Salaar: Part One – Ceasefire has put the box office on fire (fire emojis). Kudos to director Prashanth Neel on this remarkable achievement. You truly excel at world-building. My love to the Superb 'Varadaraja Mannar' @PrithviOfficial, 'Adya' @shrutihaasan and 'Kartha' @IamJagguBhai. And The fantastic crew of @bhuvangowda84, @RaviBasrur, @vchalapathi_art, @anbariv, producer @VKiragandur and the entire team of @SalaarTheSaga and @hombalefilms on this stupendous success! (clapping emojis)."

Set in the lawless world of Khansaar, the film tells the story of two childhood friends. Deva vows to always be there for Varadha, whenever and wherever he needs him. But what turned these once steadfast friends into enemies is something the film's sequel will explore.

Heartiest Congratulations my dear ‘Deva’ #RebelStar #Prabhas ?#SalaarCeaseFire has put the Box Office on Fire ??



Kudos to Director #PrashanthNeel on this remarkable achievement. You truly excel at world building.



My love to the Superb ‘Varadaraja Mannar’ @PrithviOfficial… — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) December 23, 2023

Salaar Part 1: CeaseFire, directed by Prashanth Neel. The film is dubbed in Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil – apart from its original Telugu – has helped its pan-India appeal.

Animal three-week box-office report

Animal secures Rs 532.77 crore approx. Nett all India in all three languages in 3 weeks at the box office.

And, Rs 862.21 crore worldwide gross in 3 weeks at the box office.

The film is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. And stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri.