Suriya's newly-released movie Kaappaan has got a good start at the Chennai box office despite getting mixed reviews. The Tamil film has occupied the numero uno position in the capital city of Tamil Nadu, overtaking the new releases.

In the first weekend, Kaappaan earned Rs 2.93 crore from over 400 shows. The Tamil film, which is released in Telugu with the title Bandobast, has failed to beat the opening-weekend record of NGK, which grossed Rs 3.07 crore in three days.

Parthiepan's Oththa Seruppu Size 7 is in the second place at the Chennai box office. It has raked in Rs 34.09 lakh from 150 shows, as per Behindwoods. The movie was overshadowed by Kaappaan. With the film receiving a positive word-of-mouth, the business is expected to improve in the days to come.

Hollywood film Rambo: Last Blood has collected Rs 14.22 lakh. In recent years, a lot of English movies have done well at the Chennai box office, but this film failed to set the collection centres on fire.

Hindi movie The Zoya Factor has got a slow start by raking in Rs 8.30 lakh from 45 shows. The lack of promotions and pre-release buzz resulted in fewer viewers turning up at theatres.

Another Hindi movie Dream Girl collected Rs 6.29 lakh from 27 shows to take its total tally to Rs 55.84 lakh. The collection of Telugu film The Gang Leader has completely dropped by earning Rs 1.24 lakh to end its second weekend at Rs 46.84 lakh.